The radical left-wing Podemos, junior partner in Spain's ruling coalition, is expected to name Ione Belarra as its leader Sunday after the departure of Pablo Iglesias, who founded the faction in 2014. Currently minister for social affairs, Belarra, 33, is the overwhelming favourite to take the helm of a party which emerged from the anti-austerity "Indignados" protest movement that occupied squares across Spain in 2011. Since Sunday, party activists have been voting for their new secretary-general after Iglesias stepped down on May 4 following a stinging defeat at the hands of the right in Madrid's regional elections. Voting closes on Saturday with the results to be announced at a party assembly on Sunday.