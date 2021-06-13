Cancel
Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago White Sox (40-24) will battle the Detroit Tigers (26-38) in the finale of a three-game competition at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Chicago won the opening match of a series versus the Detroit Tigers at 5-4 on Friday. In Game 2, the White Sox made an explosive start after scoring a total of eight runs in the first two frames while adding five more runs in the 5th inning heading to a 15-2 blowout win against the Tigers on Saturday. Starter Dylan Cease went 5.0 innings while giving away four hits and two earned runs with one base on balls but struck out seven Detroit batters in the victory. Center Fielder Brian Goodwin led Chicago with three runs on two hits with five RBIs while Shortstop Tim Anderson drove three runs with a triple and two RBIs. 2nd/3rd Baseman Leury Garcia contributed a two-run score with a double and three RBIs in the winning effort for the White Sox.

