The nation’s largest concert promoter has now confirmed its Upstate New York amphitheaters will not require attendees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 this summer. Live Nation updated the ticket pages for the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs to remove a notice that previously said vaccinations were required. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the Artpark in Lewiston, and CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua also confirmed they will no longer require proof of vaccination.