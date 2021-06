STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man slashed off part of a victim’s ear in broad daylight outside the Todt Hill Houses, authorities allege. Shamel Kingsberry of Alaska Street in West Brighton was arrested on June 15 in connection with the assault that allegedly occurred more than a month earlier on May 13 at about 11:05 a.m. in front of 801 Manor Road, according to the criminal complaint and police.