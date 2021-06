The Las Vegas Raiders did a nice job adding talent to the roster this offseason, but was it enough in a loaded AFC heading into the 2021 season?. After an 8-8 finish to the 2020 NFL season, and once again missing out on the playoffs, it was back to the drawing board for the Las Vegas Raiders. While plenty of players played well last season, helping the team to the most wins they have had since 2016, it was obvious that changes were coming.