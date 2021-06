LTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is now revealed on the LTC/USD daily chart the crypto economy still devalues gradually further while the recent lower range point of $150 has breached southwardly. A well-formed bearish candlestick emerged yesterday signaling the further downward breaking. The bearish trend-line remains drawdown across the SMAs to put a mark on the spot that the decline took off. The 14-day SMA trend-line is located underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. And, they are above the current trading zone of the crypto market. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region with closed lines trying to probably cross back northbound.