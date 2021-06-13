10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jay Brewer

Bachelorette Katie Thurston is looking for love on national television, and fans are wondering who she might choose to be the man of her dreams. She’s young, she’s single, and she’s hoping the nationally televised romance that did not work out for pretty much anyone else over the course of dozens of seasons (save for a small few) might just work out for her. Mike Allio is one of the men who is hoping he can get her to fall in love with him and be his forever date, and fans are hoping they can learn more about the man who is winning hearts left and right. He’s touched everyone who hears his story, and we all want to know more about him.