10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jay Brewer

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Brewer might not be a name you recognize off the top of your head, but he is interesting nonetheless. He’s a man who owns a store called Prehistoric Pets in California. He focuses on pets like snakes and other reptiles, and he has a serious passion for these animals. Most people aren’t so into snakes, but he lives and breathes the reptiles. They are important to him, and he shares his love of these creatures with the world. So, who is Jay Brewer and what is he like? Let’s find out.

