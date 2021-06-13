Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Developer version of MIUI provides first hint of next Xiaomi smartwatch

By Ivan Jovin
gadgetsandwearables.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCode in the developers version of MIUI hints that the next Xiaomi smartwatch (aka Mi Watch 2) might come with QI wireless charging. The last timepiece released by the Chinese tech-giant is the Mi Watch Lite. This is a more budget-friendly version of the full thing that comes with a smaller 1.41 inch TFT, LCD touchscreen. The underlying fitness tech is pretty much unchanged from the original version. As far as smart tech, the Lite iteration has no NFC or LTE. Xiaomi has cut corners but the price is right.

gadgetsandwearables.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miui#Wearable Devices#Fitness Trackers#Chinese#The Mi Watch Lite#Lcd#Nfc#Lte#Digital Chat Station#Developer#The Mi Watch 2 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Xiaomi
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

MIUI 13 is coming soon: MIUI Cleaner app

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 in late April. It has been over a year, however, the company is yet to announce the next major iteration of its mobile operating system. Instead, the Chinese tech giant has been delivering the MIUI 12.5 incremental update for eligible devices worldwide. But now, it looks like Xiaomi may finally unveil MIUI 13 in the coming days.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

Zhang Guoquan from Xiaomi Said: MIUI 13 will not Let you Down

“How about MIUI 13?” asked by netizens leaving message on Zhang Guoquan’s Weibo, director of Xiaomi’s mobile phone system software department. Zhang Guoquan replied: I will not let you down. At present, Xiaomi is continuously pushing the MIUI 12.5 update for the old models. A batch of old models such...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

MIUI 12: How to customize the status bar and control center on your Xiaomi

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - We are going to show you how you can customize the status bar and control center on your Xiaomi mobile. One of the main benefits of MIUI is that we can customize multiple sections of the system to the maximum and individually, including the shortcut and notification center.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

MIUI 12.5 round-up: Xiaomi's latest OS reaches over 35 devices

Xiaomi has been having a busy month or two, not least because of all the devices that it has released. Currently, the company is rolling out MIUI 12.5, its interim update between MIUI 12 and MIUI 13, although it is not always transparent about which devices it has updated. To...
Electronicsava360.com

Google Pixel Watch leak gives us a first look at the anticipated smartwatch

In context: Whispers about Google’s smartwatch started to emerge back in 2018, but up until now there wasn’t much to go on about the “Pixel Watch.” Now thanks to Jon Prosser, who is known as a credible source for Android-related leaks, we can take the first look at how the Google Pixel Watch might look and some of the features we can expect.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Cyber Forensic App "D.E.A.D." First Version Release

Link: https://mega.nz/file/w9gQ1ASK#J021FqsCvT5VXrxGKhEAvC7m5ryMgR8r8XoopFaTRSo. Description: D.E.A.D. is a new app for cyber forensic. You can use it to get ride of cyber threat. Features:. 1. Check if a website is down. 2. Read the http header of any website. 3. Dig dns with zone transfer. 4. Reverse ip check of any domain...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi establishes ‘MIUI Pioneer Group’ to fix problems faced by users

Xiaomi started as a software company in 2010. MIUI is the company’s first product. It was introduced as a revolutionary Android skin. Even a decade later, Xiaomi is known for MIUI, but unfortunately for wrong reasons. The firm’s once-popular mobile software is now notorious for bugs and performance issues. Thankfully, Xiaomi finally appears to have begun to repair its reputation ahead of MIUI 13 release.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 hands-on reveals next Snapdragon Wear 4100 smartwatch

Wear OS smartwatches are a dime a dozen but, unfortunately, most of them are running on rather old hardware. Majority of those, including ones launched just last year, are still using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset that debuted way back in 2018. The chipmaker does have one updated wearable platform but so far only Mobvoi has been using it in … Continue reading
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Facebook May Be Developing A Smartwatch

Facebook has mostly been a software and social network company, but they might have some hardware ambitions according to a report from The Verge. Facebook is apparently working on a smartwatch that could arrive next summer and it could have an interesting design for the display. The Facebook smartwatch could...
TechnologyT3.com

iPad mini renders hint at smart keyboard and pencil for the next release

The iPad mini was last updated in in 2019, so is primed for a new version. So far this year we have heard plenty of rumors as to what this might look like, including a squarer iPad mini design as we reported in March and more recently a thinner bezeled iPad mini model that maintains the current ratio but loses the home button, allowing for a larger screen size in the same body.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

New Xiaomi patent hints at company's future smartphone design traits

If you were expecting Xiaomi's usually quirky patent designs, you'll be mildly disappointed. Xiaomi has patented designs for three new smartphones. One design in particular seemingly draws inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It’s unclear if these designs could debut on the company’s future smartphones. Xiaomi is well known...
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro started receiving MIUI 12.5 update

Xiaomi has released the MIUI 12.5 update on the global market for its two top smartphones last year. We are talking about the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro models. The firmware for the devices was released in the EEA (Europe) region. OTA will also be available in other countries in the coming days.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

Xiaomi MI 8 Can Also Upgrade to MIUI 12.5 OS

Mi 8, the company’s eighth anniversary phone, was released on May 31, 2018, and it has been officially confirmed that it will also be able to upgrade to the latest MIUI 12.5 system. Today, Zhang Guoquan, director of the software department of Xiaomi mobile phone system, revealed that the Mi 8 is adapting to MIUI 12.5 when interacting with netizens.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Microsoft Developing a Cloud Version of Its Xbox Games

Microsoft is developing ways to allow people to play its Xbox video game products without having to use a gaming machine. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is developing ways to allow people to utilize its Xbox video game products without deploying a gaming machine, essentially putting Xbox in the cloud.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will be the first MIUI 13 new system Phone

In March this year, Xiaomi officially launched its new generation of MIX models — the MI MIX Fold flagship. This is the first return of MIX series after many years. Although the folding screen, self-developed ISP, liquid lens and other technologies make it a proof of Xiaomi’s technical strength, it still makes fans regret a little, because the long-awaited flagship of the regular mi MIX series has not appeared.