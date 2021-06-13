Developer version of MIUI provides first hint of next Xiaomi smartwatch

Code in the developers version of MIUI hints that the next Xiaomi smartwatch (aka Mi Watch 2) might come with QI wireless charging. The last timepiece released by the Chinese tech-giant is the Mi Watch Lite. This is a more budget-friendly version of the full thing that comes with a smaller 1.41 inch TFT, LCD touchscreen. The underlying fitness tech is pretty much unchanged from the original version. As far as smart tech, the Lite iteration has no NFC or LTE. Xiaomi has cut corners but the price is right.