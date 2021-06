When thinking about technology and the kids in his own life, LCSW Jay Snyder says he wants to be their learning partner. By partnering with kids, we create safe spaces for them to learn and grow on their own. This lets kids know we trust them to make their own decisions, and we will be there to support them whether they fail or succeed. Once we can no longer provide these safe learning spaces, kids will have developed confidence in their ability to control their technology usage on their own!