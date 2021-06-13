Cancel
Anti-abortion counseling program, recently adopted in Arkansas, draws criticism in Texas for its exploding cost and lack of information

By Max Brantley
The Texas Tribune reports on an anti-abortion program in Texas that is drawing criticism for its secretiveness and rising cost — $100 million for the next two years. This is the model for a counseling program adopted recently by the Arkansas legislature at the urging of Rep. Jim Dotson as part of the broad anti-abortion agenda of the Republican-controlled legislature.

