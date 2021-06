Despite hitting the ball well, the Tecolotes Dos Laredos were held scoreless Tuesday in their three-game series opener against the Rieleros de Aguascalientes in Reynosa. The Tecos recorded nine hits in the 5-0 loss. The two-nation organization (5-11) had plenty of opportunities to turn those hits into runs as it went 0-for-9 in runners in scoring position. In the Tecolotes’ last five defeats, they are 15-for-61 in runners in scoring position. In fact, getting clutch hits has been one of their biggest weaknesses this year.