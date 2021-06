CINCINNATI, Ohio — A cruiser belonging to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey was stolen from her driveway on Saturday, with her assigned weapon inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered but McGuffey’s weapon, a 9mm handgun, is missing, WXIX Channel 19 reports. McGuffey tells WXIX she had left her weapon in a secure compartment in the vehicle. She also said the vehicle was locked and an alarm was set when it was stolen, WLWT Channel 5 reports.