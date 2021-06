The Porsche works team travels to the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) leading the points. Since the upcoming eight-hour race in Portimão on 13 June is new on the series’ calendar, teams and drivers face special challenges. The Porsche GT Team has prepared intensively for the upcoming task in Portugal’s Algarve with test drives and simulator sessions. The Manthey factory squad fields two 515 PS Porsche 911 RSR in the GTE-Pro class. The drivers in each of the cars are the same crews that will tackle the 24 Hours of Le Mans in August. In the GTE-Am category, the customer squads Dempsey-Proton Racing, Project 1 and GR Racing campaign a total of four nine-elevens at the endurance race.