Glen D. Croy, 62, of Montpelier passed away Friday morning at his home. He was born on October 29, 1959 in Navarre, Ohio to Archie Arnold and Marylou (Alexander) Croy, Sr. Since the age of 18 Glen was involved in the drywall business. Since 1990 he owned and operated Croy Drywalling in Montpelier. He always had time for his family and friends and made sure to take care of the people he knew. He especially loved hanging out with his grandson Owen.