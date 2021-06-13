Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
WRDW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning was mild and sticky once again with temperatures in the low 70s and dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. An area of rainfall pushed through some of our eastern and southern CSRA counties this morning and a few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Temperatures are expected to be in upper 70s to near 80 by lunchtime with the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Winds have turned out of the northeast as a result of the backdoor cold front that slid through our area early this morning. Winds today should stay between 5-10 mph.

www.wrdw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#First Alert#Daily Forecast#Wrdw Wagt#Csra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
POTUSNBC News

Judge dismisses most claims against Trump administration in clearing of Lafayette Square

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.