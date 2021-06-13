Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning was mild and sticky once again with temperatures in the low 70s and dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. An area of rainfall pushed through some of our eastern and southern CSRA counties this morning and a few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Temperatures are expected to be in upper 70s to near 80 by lunchtime with the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Winds have turned out of the northeast as a result of the backdoor cold front that slid through our area early this morning. Winds today should stay between 5-10 mph.