Nonprofits helped pay to run elections in N.C. in 2020. Should that continue?

RALEIGH — Some North Carolina politicians want to ban counties from getting grant money or other outside help with funding elections in the future. A bill in the state Senate would prohibit election officials from accepting private funds, after nonprofit groups helped some counties buy extra pens, face masks and other coronavirus-related equipment, or helped pay poll workers, during the 2020 elections. The bill passed through Senate committees last week, and is expected to soon receive a full vote on the Senate floor.