WEEK LONG JURY TRIAL SET TO BEGIN NEXT YEAR IN THE CASE OF A PLEASANT HILL MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE SEX-RELATED FELONIES

kmmo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one week jury trial is scheduled in the case of 34-year-old Pleasant Hill man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager in Odessa last June. According to a probable-cause statement, on June 28, the mother of a 13-year-old girl alleged to authorities that Kyle Lee Halford sexually assaulted her daughter when Halford lived at the mother’s residence. The sexual assaults had allegedly been going on for “two years.” When the girl’s mother confronted Halford regarding the accusations, Halford denied them and then left the apartment.

