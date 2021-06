The Daily Bullets are brought to you by Hoboken Coffee: Get 20% off your first order. • This ESPN+ piece had terrific NBA ceiling/floor comparisons for Cade Cunningham:. Thanks to his ability to play on or off the ball (40% from 3), his floor is a Khris Middleton type, while on the high end, Cunningham has shades of Tatum and Luka Doncic, thanks to his stellar court vision. Simply put, Cunningham is capable in a wide range of roles, and thanks to his calm demeanor, late-game heroics and clutch gene, he still has quite a bit of upside to tap into.