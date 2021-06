Summary: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is known for its unique curriculum, exceptional educational value and advanced research facilities. For more details, read on:. In these difficult times, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham initiated and managed a full-fledged campus placement drive, inviting firms to conduct online recruiting for its students, maintaining true to its aim of providing the greatest possible opportunities for students. In order to make recruiting easy for both students and recruiters, Amrita has put up a virtual interview technique for the entire batch of its School of Engineering students. With the pandemic crisis causing anxiety and uncertainty about the future, Amrita University is working to ensure that all students have the opportunity to build a secure future by sticking to its core value of adapting to the present circumstances in the most efficient way.