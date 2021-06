Aaron Wise is flying under the radar entering the Travelers Championship. (Sam Grreenwood/Getty Images) Aaron Wise (+6600) … Because, well, golf, in recent starts when he was a Sleeper (Valero Texas Open) and in the Power Rankings (AT&T Byron Nelson), he’s made the cut but underperformed. However, sprinkled around those Lone Star State stops was a T9 at Quail Hollow, a T17 at Kiawah Island and a T9 at Muirfield Village in what was his most recent. With crisp irons that have him eighth on the PGA TOUR in greens hit and contribute to his position of 23rd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, it’s no wonder why his game travels. He got his first taste of the race track that is TPC River Highlands with four sub-70s a year ago, but he settled for a share of 46th place. With that experience and his recent surge, he’s expected to improve on that result to punctuate his birthday week. He turned 25 on Monday.