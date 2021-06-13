Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

June WASDE was more than a placeholder for 2021

By AgweekTV
AG Week
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe June WASDE was released Thursday, with tighter ending stocks for feed grains but higher carryover for soybeans. On corn, new crop ending stocks were lowered 150 million bushels, but it came directly from USDA lowering old crop carryover the same amount. Brazilian corn production was only lowered to 99 million metric tons.

www.agweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placeholder#Soybeans#Stocks#Wheat#Wasde#Brazilian#Agweektv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1% on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 1% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops below market expectations, stoking concerns about global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1% at $6.71 a...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat pares gains after hitting highest in a week on U.S. crop report

* USDA says 27% of wheat crops in good-to-excellent shape * Corn, soybeans drop, rains provide some relief CANBERRA, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures pared some gains on Tuesday after being lifted to a one-week high in Asian trade by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that pegged the condition of crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about global supplies. Corn and soybeans dipped, with rain over the weekend seen beneficial to crops. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% at $6.68-1/2 a bushel by 1100 GMT, down from a session high of $6.76-1/2 a bushel - the highest since June 14. Wheat closed up 0.3% on Monday. Analysts said wheat was drawing support from the USDA crop condition report. "The survey recorded another drop in the condition of the U.S. spring wheat crop," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The production outlook for high-protein wheat continues to dim." The USDA said just 27% of the crop was in good-to-excellent shape, a 10-point drop that was well below expectations. However, even if crop ratings declined sharply last week, rains last weekend were likely to aid supplies, the USDA said. "In some cases, that moisture stopped what would have been a certain drop in conditions," Thomson Reuters analyst Karen Braun said. The most active soybean futures were down 1% at $13-05-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.5% on Monday. Soybeans were rated 60% good to excellent, in line with analyst expectations, but down 2 points from a week earlier. The USDA said the U.S. soybean crop was 97% planted, on par with trade expectations. The most active corn futures were down 1% at $5.51-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.6% in the previous session. The U.S. corn crop was rated to be 65% in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from a week earlier and a point lower than the average estimate in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts ahead of the report. Prices at 1100 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 668.50 3.50 0.53 640.50 4.37 CBOT corn 551.50 -5.50 -0.99 484.00 13.95 CBOT soy 1305.75 -13.50 -1.02 1311.00 -0.40 Paris wheat 208.50 1.25 0.60 213.25 -2.23 Paris maize 244.75 1.75 0.72 219.00 11.76 Paris rapeseed 490.75 0.50 0.10 418.25 17.33 WTI crude oil 73.15 -0.51 -0.69 48.52 50.76 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 -0.21 1.2213 -2.64 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Edmund Blair)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as U.S. Midwest rain seen boosting crop health

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest pushed corn and soybean futures lower on Tuesday, traders said. New-crop December corn, which tracks the crop that farmers will harvest in the fall, notched the biggest decline. The contract sagged 3.2% as the storms are expected to provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture just as the crop enters its key development phase.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Search for Direction

Heading into Monday afternoon, the livestock contracts aren’t met with an overabundance of support as traders are leery. The livestock contracts are trudging through the week’s early trade as the market tries to gain some understanding of where prices are headed. Traders are especially leery of the lean hog market as a regression is well underway.
AgriculturePicayune Item

USDA announces cotton sign-up

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to conduct a sign-up June 21 through July 2, 2021, to provide eligible cotton producers and importers of cotton and cotton-containing products an opportunity to request a referendum on whether to continue the Cotton Research and Promotion Program. Every five years, USDA is...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybean futures close higher, new-crop corn slips

At the close Monday, the July corn futures settled 4¢ higher at $6.59¼. New-crop September futures finished 6¼¢ lower at $5.71¼. December corn futures ended 9¼¢ lower at $5.57. July soybean futures finished 19¢ higher at $14.15. August soybean futures closed 15¼¢ higher at $13.70¼. New-crop November soybean futures ended...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn and soybean conditions continue to decline

Even after weekend rains that may have been observed before Sunday’s reported status of crop conditions, USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report shows corn and soybeans deteriorating, but at the upper end of trade expectations. CORN. In its report, the USDA pegged the U.S. corn good/excellent rating at 65%. The trade...
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

June 10 WASDE Report confirms tight corn supply

The USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report released on June 10 lowered corn ending stocks and increased soybean carryout numbers from the May estimates. The number of 2020 planted corn and soybean acres, the national average yields, and the estimated total 2021 production of both crops were unchanged from the May estimates. The downward adjustment in the corn ending stocks was greater than was expected by most grain marketing analysts and the increase in soybean supplies surpassed the expectations of most grain traders.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Exports, demand eyed in WASDE report

In the first World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, ag economists found a few surprising numbers. “May is the first month that the USDA begins providing the WASDE, the forecast for the next marketing year for the crop that is currently being planted,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist, during the latest NDSU Ag markets and Situation Outlook webinar series. “The market is watching two columns of numbers, the old crop and the new crop numbers.”
Agriculturerrfn.com

June WASDE Report Had Little Market Impact

In the June World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA lowered the old crop U.S. corn carryout by 150 million bushels on increased ethanol and export demand in the June supply and demand report. USDA made no change to new crop demand, with ending stocks at 1.36 billion bushels. The farm gate price for corn remains unchanged from last year at $5.70 per bushel. USDA lowered old crop soybean carryout by 15 million bushels, increased new crop carry-in by 15 million bushels and made no changed to new crop usage. USDA left the season average farm gate soybean price unchanged from May at $13.85 per bushel. The USDA also lowered new crop wheat ending stocks by four million bushels on increased feed and residual use. The season average farm price for wheat is unchanged at $6.50 per bushel.
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

Nothing Earth-shattering in June WASDE

IARN — The June WASDE Report released by the USDA on Thursday showed minor changes from May. Bill Moore is a senior account executive and author of The AgMaster Report for Price Futures Group in Chicago. He tells the network the June WASDE hit pre-report expectations for old crop corn supplies.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

WASDE: Livestock, Dairy & Poultry Outlook

The forecast for 2021 red meat and poultry production is raised from last month as higher forecast beef, broiler, and turkey production more than offsets lower pork production. The increase in beef production is small as higher expected cow slaughter is largely offset by lower steer and heifer slaughter. Pork production is lowered as higher expected slaughter is more than offset by lower carcass weights. The broiler production forecast is raised primarily on higher production in the second quarter while turkey production is raised on hatchery data and a more rapid pace of slaughter. Egg production is raised from the previous month on recent hatchery data. The 2022 red meat and poultry production forecast is little changed from last month with only a slight increase in turkey production due to expected improvement in turkey prices.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

June USDA WASDE Report Bullish for Corn, as Expected

With many in the trade expecting slightly bullish corn numbers in the June 2021 World Agricultural Supply and Demand (WASDE) report, USDA did not disappoint. Rising export and domestic demand sent corn ending stocks lower than the trade had estimated. Wheat and soybeans were neutral to bearish, but, with the fall in crush and expanding carryout, U.S. spot bean futures took the brunt of selling, while new-crop November rose another 11 cents to near the highs.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Minor Changes in June WASDE Report

The June World Agriculture Supply and Demand Report offers minor changes from last month. This month’s corn outlook is for reduced beginning and ending stocks. Beginning stocks are down 150 million bushels reflecting projected increases in corn used for ethanol and exports. Corn used for ethanol increased 75 million bushels,...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

Corn stocks cut in USDA WASDE report

MarketsFarm — Corn ending stocks in the U.S. are forecast to be tighter than earlier expectations for both old- and new-crop, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s world agricultural supply and demand estimates (WASDE) released Thursday. USDA projects 2021-22 ending stocks for corn to be at 1.357 billion bushels,...
Agriculturefarmweeknow.com

WASDE report holds few surprises; weather remains in focus

USDA’s latest supply and demand estimates released Thursday came in about as expected, which was friendly to the corn market and quite the opposite in the soybean complex. Ending stocks for corn declined 150 million bushels compared to last month at 1.357 billion bushels for 2021/22. Soybean ending stocks, on the other hand, climbed 15 million bushels to 155 million bushels.
Agricultureagri-pulse.com

Minor changes in June WASDE, traders turn attention to dry weather

KEYWORDS Allendale corn June WASDE Mike Lung soybeans weather wheat World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. The Department of Agriculture made few changes in the June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report Thursday as traders and producers watch the weather with hopes of timely rains to fall on parched crops.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 1-3 cents, soy down 1-6 cents, corn down 2-7 cents

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed overnight, reaching its highest level in a week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported an erosion of spring wheat conditions, due to a lack of rainfall across the Northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract climbed above its 20-day and 100-day moving averages overnight. Minneapolis Grain Exchange July spring wheat climbed to $8.02-1/2 overnight, its highest since June 7. * U.S. spring wheat was rated 27% good-to-excellent by the USDA on Monday afternoon, down from 37% in the prior week and well below analyst predictions as key wheat-growing regions missed recent rainfall. * Winter wheat harvest was 17% completed, one point ahead of analyst expectations. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last up 1-1/2 cents at $6.63 per bushel; K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1-3/4 cents at $6.01-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX July spring wheat added 22-3/4 cents to $7.87-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight despite a decrease in corn conditions reported by the USDA on Monday afternoon, as forecasts for rain across much of the United States are expected to bring much-needed moisture for developing crops. * CBOT's nearby July corn contract dropped below its 50-day moving average overnight. * The U.S. corn crop was rated 65% good-to-excellent as of June 20, down three points from a week earlier and one point lower than the average analyst prediction. * The United States and Brazil, the world's top two ethanol producers, are expected to hold down production in coming months because of the surging cost of corn and sugar. * CBOT July corn was last down 3-3/4 cents at $6.55-1/2 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was last down 9-1/4 cents to $5.47-3/4. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybean futures eased overnight as forecasts for rain across the U.S. Midwest and South aid developing crops that saw a slight drop in condition in the USDA's weekly report. * The U.S. soybean crop was rated 60% good-to-excellent, down three points from the prior week and in line with average analyst estimates. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 1/2 cent at $14.14-1/2 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans was down 5-1/4 cents at $13.14. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Paul Simao)
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Alabama Ag History and More USDA Aid for Agriculture

**The Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries is accepting applications for two annual programs which recognize and celebrate family farms that have impacted Alabama history and agriculture. www.affafarmers.org reports Century & Heritage Farm and Bicentennial Farm program applications are due August 27th. Historical evidence from the applications, such as photos,...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Follows Grain Trade

The cotton market was sharply lower Monday morning, then slightly higher towards the afternoon, as it mimicked the trading action of the Chicago grains. Thus, until other straightforward cotton information emerges, such may be the flow of the market for now. Of course, the most highly anticipated news will be...