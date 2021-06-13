11 Cheap and Exciting DIY Electronics Projects to Tackle Under $15

If you’ve ever broken down on your bike, you know the annoyance you feel when you don’t have the equipment you need for repairs. Fortunately, the Tactica M.110 bike multitool features 17 tools to handle any repairs, as well as some useful accessories. These tools include two tire levers, a package opener, a bottle opener, a metric ruler, an imperial ruler, and more. With all of these accessories on hand, it’s like having a miniature bike workshop in your pocket. So whether you need to swap out a bad link or adjust the derailleurs, you have the tools on hand. Moreover, this bike multitool won’t scratch your phone during storage. Therefore, you can place it in your pocket or bag along with your phone or tablet, and it won’t damage the screen. Overall, it’s a must-have if you’re always on the road.