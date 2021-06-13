11 Cheap and Exciting DIY Electronics Projects to Tackle Under $15

My name is Stephen Pasco. I am new to the world of product design and as of last year, I knew very little about art therapy. About 18 months ago my sister, a Riverside County Police Officer in California, was badly beaten by a man after approaching him as a burglary suspect. To make a long story short, she almost lost her life that evening. She suffered physical and psychological damage from that beating of which she is still recovering. While she was going through therapy, I learned she was given art activities to help her heal. These art therapy projects were a bridge to help her deal with the depression, anxiety, and PTSD from that night. Although I could not relate to what she was going through I wanted to help in my own way. I was convinced I could make a wood kit my sister could use an alternate art therapy activity.