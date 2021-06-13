Weekly Meal Plan: In-Season Meals to Enjoy Before Summer Officially Begins!

Keep these mixes on your shelf for quick and tasty dinners, or give them away as thoughtful gifts. Like many young couples, my husband, Stephen, and I searched for ways to stretch our grocery budget. I’d learned to cook as a child and had been preparing meals since I was 10 years old, so the idea of cooking didn’t intimidate me. But it was difficult to find the time to cook every night while caring for two children under the age of 2 and also running my side-gig. Then, I acquired a coupon one day for a free convenience mix. It was a no-brainer – an easy-to-prepare chicken and stuffing dish that was ready and on the table in minutes. Our eldest loved it, but it didn’t stay in his stomach long. I immediately turned into a food detective, and we eventually determined that our son was allergic to yellow food dye, an additive that can be found in almost all convenience foods.

