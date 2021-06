LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! Most of use woke up early this morning to strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. These strong storms have now weakened and pushed further southeast. We are not in the clear just yet, there is a small chance for showers and storms to develop this afternoon. If these storms develop in our area, they are not expected to be severe. As these storms move on, we will see a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon.