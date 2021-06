It’s often said that the best part of any Superbowl isn’t the matchup on the field but the million-dollar per minute commercials. I’m not sure if that’s true but I do know that this year’s E3 was all about the trailers. Absent the auditoriums of screaming fans, celebrity cameos and live technical snafus, the show’s glitter and glam rested entirely on those forward-facing showcases designed to whet the appetite for what’s to come, while invariably unleashing torrents of digital ink excoriating one company or another for their worst appearance ever.