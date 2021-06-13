Major Gift from NOLA Philanthropist and Shipbuilding Magnate “Boysie” Bollinger Benefits New Methodist Children’s Home of Southeast Louisiana and New Orleans
New Orleans, LA–Philanthropist and longtime children’s advocate Donald T. “Boysie” Bollinger of New Orleans has donated half a million dollars to Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services (LUMCFS) to offset construction costs of its new Southeast Louisiana Home and safeguard the home’s endowment. The new home will offer intensive care to Louisiana children requiring behavioral and emotional treatment that is unavailable in their local communities.www.lobservateur.com