This year’s summer Olympics, being held in Tokyo, Japan beginning July 23rd will be well represented by American athletes, but the story will be the representation of women of color and their dominance in various fields. During the last several days, Olympic trials have been held all over the country – with teenagers and college athletes that range from Division I to CIAA conferences qualifying for Tokyo, changing their lives forever. Not only are these women of color killing the field in their respective sports, they’re doing it flawlessly and with beauty, confidence, and aura. These traits define our black queens.