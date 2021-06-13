Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Gators WR Target Evan Stewart Calls Florida the 'Best of Both Worlds'

By Demetrius Harvey
Posted by 
AllGators
AllGators
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JiJP_0aSyfVIB00

While his official visit to the program ended a week ago, Florida Gators receiver target Evan Stewart out of Liberty High School in Frisco (Texas) made plenty of noise at this weekends Under Armour Future 50 event, an event dedicated to the best underclassmen in the nation and Under Armour All-America Game prospects.

As one of the top prospects in the nation at the receiver position, Stewart will have plenty of opportunities presented to him as far as where he will land. Following a visit to Florida last week, Stewart said the university "felt like home," a welcoming that he received during his first official visit of the recruiting season.

Now, following a highly competitive event on Saturday at IMG Academy, Stewart made his intentions even more clear, speaking about what Florida brings to the table and why they're so high up on his list for potential landing spots in 2022.

"Florida is just [the] best of both worlds, to be real," Stewart said when asked about why Florida remains so high on his list of top teams. "I mean, I really enjoyed it when I went out there because it was the only school I visited. And they showed me everything."

Florida has been known as one of the top programs in the country in both athletics and academics, something that's important for Stewart as he sets out to make his decision at some point.

Stewart has been a target for Florida for quite some time. The program originally offered the highly-rated receiver in March of 2020. He's currently being recruited by Florida receiver coach Billy Gonzalez and has met with head coach Dan Mullen during his time visiting the program last week.

According to Stewart, the Gators are among the six finalists for his services, including Texas, Texas A&M, USC, LSU and Alabama.

Another aspect of his potential recruitment will come down to brand-building. While not the highest priority, Stewart believes that building his brand and having the ability to make money as an athlete while in college is something of importance moving forward.

At Florida, he would be able to accomplish just that considering the new legislation regarding Name, Image and Likeness that will be enacted on July 1.

"That's definitely something I want to take outside of football," said Stewart. "You know, when football's over having my brand just like Kobe and Jordan."

While those seem like lofty goals, plenty of NFL players have been able to do plenty in regards to their brand outside of football, and that will become something college athletes will finally be able to work towards during their collegiate careers, getting a head start.

For now, Stewart will continue his path to a collegiate program, and Florida certainly continues to look like one of the top schools of his choosing.

AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
35
Followers
257
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Stewart
Person
Dan Mullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Img Academy#Nfl Players#Best Of Both Worlds#American Football#Wr#Liberty High School#Armour#Img Academy#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

How Could Jadarrius Perkins Shakeup the Florida Gators Secondary?

After welcoming four transfers before spring football camp, the Florida Gators welcomed another experienced college prospect who has a chance to take the field immediately. Cornerback Jadarrius Perkins, formerly with Missouri for three months after two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, pledged to become a member of UF's secondary on Saturday evening. A long, athletic defensive back with positional versatility, the hope is that Perkins can come in and make an immediate impact on the backend of the Gators' defense.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

SIAA Previews Florida Gators Recruiting Ahead of June Official Visits

After a 15 month hiatus from in-person recruiting amid the coronavirus pandemic, campus visits will be allowed once again beginning on June 1. Once visits begin, there will be no shortage of fireworks in the college recruiting news cycle. Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr. previewed what is sure...
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Football Commitment List

Below, you can find the list of Florida Gators commitments in the recruiting class of 2022, sorted by position and including hyperlinks to scouting reports for each prospect, as well as every player's Twitter page. This story will be updated regularly as prospects commit and de-commit from Florida throughout the...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Isaiah Bond Discusses Commitment to Florida Gators

In the cycles of Dan Mullen-led recruiting efforts as Gators head coach, the summer has been heavily utilized to land the bulk of their classes. However, in 2022, June and July are even more pivotal than ever before, presenting athletes with their first taste of the UF campus due to the 15 month-long dead period being lifted on June 1.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Jaleel Skinner Places Florida Gators in Top 10

The Florida Gators are in the top ten schools for Green (S.C.) 2022 tight end Jaleel Skinner, he announced via Twitter on Monday. UF is joined by Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU and Oregon in Skinner's top group of schools. AllGators included Skinner on Florida's 2022 tight end big board on Saturday.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

2022 WR Jay Fair Labels Gators in Top 3, Details Recruitment

The bulk of the 2022 recruiting cycle approaches with face-to-face interactions being allowed starting on June 1. Giving athletes an opportunity to travel to college campuses and narrow down their list to one final school, the months of June and July will be pivotal for landing the nation’s top talent, especially for the Florida Gators.
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

2022 Gators Signee Dakota Mitchell Enrolls at Florida

Another member of Florida's 2021 signing class has officially made it to campus, as Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Dakota Mitchell arrived at UF on Tuesday. Mitchell originally committed to Florida last June and signed with the program during the 2021 early signing period. Mitchell had been recruited to UF by former safeties coach Ron English with the idea that he'd focus on the nickel cornerback position, and although English was replaced by Wesley McGriff this offseason, Mitchell should be expected to remain in the slot under McGriff's coaching.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Highlights: Florida Gators CB Commit Julian Humphrey

2022 cornerback Julian Humphrey committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday afternoon, adding a whole lot of speed to the future of UF's secondary. In addition to track speed - keep in mind, Humphrey's personal best in the 100-meter dash is 10.55 seconds - Humphrey provides the Gators with a coverage savvy defensive back who has proven himself manning up against opposing receivers. Owning a lengthy frame, Humphrey has a flair for making plays on the ball, as seen by his two interceptions and 15 defended passes over the past two seasons.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators Breakout Watch: DT Gervon Dexter

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association. Building a team through the trenches is a commonality at all levels of football, but particularly with the Florida Gators who thrive so much off of great defensive line play throughout the year. Recruited last year, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter will certainly be...
Orlando, FLPosted by
AllGators

2022 WR Smith Includes Florida Gators in Top 5

Another 2022 Florida Gators target has narrowed down his list of contention. On Sunday evening, Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, Fla.) pass-catcher Chandler Smith included Florida within his top five schools, alongside Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina, in a move that looks to be his final cut before making a career-defining decision on where to attend college.
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams Enrolls at Florida

One of the top prospects to sign with the Florida Gators in the class of 2021 is now on campus: Ramsay (Ala.) edge rusher/linebacker Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams. UF assistant director of player personnel Chase Clark was able to record Williams' arrival on campus, where linebackers coach Christian Robinson was waiting to welcome the latest Gators' enrollee. Robinson served as Williams' primary recruiter to Florida, earning the talented defender's commitment in October 2020.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Gators QB Emory Jones Heisman Trophy Odds Revealed

Just one year after the Florida Gators fielded a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Kyle Trask, its new starting quarterback, Emory Jones, could see the same fate as he takes the lead for the first time in his career as a redshirt junior. According to the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com, Jones's...
Gainesville, FLPosted by
AllGators

Prospects Expected to Visit the Florida Gators This Week

After a grueling 15-month long hiatus of in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ran roughshod over the world, the wait for face-to-face contact is over. Announcing back in mid-April that the dead period would come to its close on June 1, the NCAA caused coaches and prospects alike to circle their calendars in anticipation for a return to normalcy in the recruiting universe.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators Still Leading for 2022 WR Isaiah Horton

Billy Gonzales has built a luxurious resumé as one of the best wide receiver developers in college football throughout his time at the University of Florida. Sending six former Gators to the NFL in the past two years, the Florida wideouts coach has started to garner significant interest from prospective pass-catching talent.