This patch Tuesday harvest was another big one. The Windows updates alone included seven zero-day vulnerability updates, two of them are actively being used in the wild by a group called PuzzleMaker, four others that have also been seen in the wild, plus one other zero-day vulnerability not known to have been actively exploited. Add to that 45 vulnerabilities that were labelled important, and security updates for Android, Adobe, SAP, and Cisco. You can practically see the IT staff scrambling to figure out what to do first and what needs to be checked before applying the patches.