In the early days of love, there’s a fascinating taste lingering in our days like the perfume of spring. And it is also lasting, which means that we don’t nourish this feeling only one of four seasons, it’s an evergreen predisposition. It may come as a surprise, some ask for the thrill, others realize they’re caught up in this bliss before they know it. The truth is that seldom do we see it coming, the mind is late and the heart is usually ahead doing all the preparations for the news. I wonder what the clues are to help me embrace this situation with great projects on my mind so that I would know when it’s really for real.