Apple execs say iPadOS 15 helps users to multitask with UI changes

Apple just announced a boatload of new features in iOS 15, and most of those are coming to the iPad vis iPadOS 15, as well. Naturally, there are some new features specifically coming to the iPad, as well. First off is a redesigned home screen that now supports widgets, just like iOS 14 did on the iPhone. Now, you can place widgets anywhere on the home screen you want; previously, they were stuck in a column on the left side of the home page. There are new designs for widgets that take advantage of the larger screen, and the App Library (that also launched on the iPhone last year) is coming to the iPad as well. The App Library is a central location for every app on your iPad, which means you can customize your home screens by hiding apps you don't use as often. Ultimately, it sounds like the iPhone and iPad home screen experiences are now essentially identical, which is definitely a good thing.