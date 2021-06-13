Cancel
NFL

O-Zone: Back off

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Mahomes has a contract valued in the area of $450 million. Just a few years ago, that seemed like an impossible number. If Trevor turns into a Tom Brady-type player (Super Bowls/Most Valuable Players), can you see him getting the first $1 billion contract?

www.jaguars.com
Tom Brady
Percy Harvin
Urban Meyer
Trevor Lawrence
#O Zone#American Football#The Island Mahomes#Kansas City Chiefs#Jaguars
NASCAR
NFL
Football
Sports
NFL

O-Zone: Bad feeling

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF, did I hear Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer praise Laviska Shenault Jr. for his play at H-back? Perhaps Urban sees the Shannon Sharpe comparison. Weapons are only as good as those utilizing them. Sharpe was too slow to break the lineup against the three amigos. Big enough to line up anywhere. Strong enough to dominate inside. Urban has developed the position in his years as coach. If he brings it to the NFL successfully, Laviska could make a lot of money.
NFL

O-Zone: Old glory

JACKSONVILLE – Let's go to it …. Interesting that the Baltimore Ravens are trying running back J.K. Dobbins at receiver for reps. Didn't take long for people to copy Meyer, considering during the first week of rookie minicamp everyone was outraged. You're referencing Jaguars 2021 rookie minicamp, when national observers...
NFL

O-Zone: What an actor

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Regardless of position, has any player stuck out the most or made a more significant impression on you to this point in underwear?. I'll preface this answer by reminding readers that it's difficult for defensive linemen, offensive linemen and even linebackers and running backs to make an impression during non-padded practices. That limits the players from which to choose when answering this question about Jaguars 2021 Minicamp and 2021 Organized Team Activities presented by Baptist Health – the so-called "Phase 3" of the offseason program that pretty much ended at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex Tuesday. So, the answer to your question is … no, no particular player really stuck out that much in the last four weeks. What was impressive – and not unimportant – was the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second and final day of minicamp this week. This was Tuesday – and Lawrence easily had his best practice of the six sessions open to the media in the last four weeks. He appeared to be making quick decisions, was accurate and effective in the red zone and threw with striking accuracy. This wasn't unexpected, but we hadn't seen a day such as that from Lawrence yet this offseason. The day fell in line with what veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin had said the previous day – that Lawrence was beginning to show the arm talent and decision-making that made him the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The performance Tuesday doesn't guarantee Lawrence a bust in Canton, Ohio, but there are worse ways to end the offseason program.
NFL

O-Zone: A noble gesture

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I remember then-Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell in the 2017 offseason saying he thought the Jags had a team that could win the Super Bowl. The league made sure pretty boy Tom Brady made it that year with a handful of absolutely terrible calls. That said, that year the talk was about energy and the feel of the team – and it was real. I remember thinking Campbell was just saying what everyone says in training camp. Let's hope 2021 is more of the same. I suppose the league would have to steal it for pretty boy in the Super Bowl this time.
NFL

O-Zone Podcast: Laviska Shenault Jr.

JACKSONVILLE – This is the sound of youth. And confidence. It's the sound of optimism – and to listen to Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. these days is to listen a young player with good vibes and high aspirations. "Physically, I feel so much better," Shenault said. "Overall, I...
NFL

Patrick Mahomes on Tyrann Mathieu's future with Chiefs: I want him here 'as long as I'm here'

Tyrann Mathieu has had a stellar NFL career, but it's also been one that's seen him travel a bit. The 29-year-old was initially a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, where he played out his rookie deal before joining the Houston Texans for one year en route to joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. At the time, he signed a three-year, $42 million contract and that means he's entering the final year of that deal in 2021 -- so it's time for he and the Chiefs to potentially begin talks on an extension. The most important player on the roster, namely Patrick Mahomes, is adamant he wants the organization to keep Mathieu onboard for a long time to come.
NFL

O-Zone: Getting comfortable

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hey, Zone. I understand the mindset (I think) of drafting running back Travis Etienne Jr., and wanting to run a dual-back type of style to take some pressure off rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Do you believe that we would have taken him if he hadn't had so much chemistry with Lawrence, or might we have tried to wait and acquire another running back in the second round? I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth, but with what we saw from James Robinson last year, was it maybe a little overkill?
NFL

Bears coach Matt Nagy compares 'Similar' traits between Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy discussed several “similarities” that he sees between former Ohio State QB Justin Fields and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. Nagy, of course, was an assistant on Kansas City’s coaching staff when Mahomes was a rookie. “Their personalities, football-wise, football IQ, all of that stuff is very...
NFL
BearDigest

Justin Fields Unflinching Like Patrick Mahomes

This is the Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields comparison game. They shouldn't go there. No one can expect Fields to be comparable to Mahomes, who was an MVP his second year, a Super Bowl MVP, quarterback in consecutive Super Bowls. Fields needs to develop at his own speed and to...
NFL

Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast for 2021

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL—there's little sense in questioning that. However, quarterbacks cannot be successful on their own. There's a reason why some first overall draft picks flame out at quarterback: They generally go to teams lacking elite talent. Would Tom Brady be a seven-time champion...
NFL

Patrick Mahomes has 'ultimate trust' in unproven receivers

Nobody is saying that Patrick Mahomes lacks impressive weapons with the Kansas City Chiefs. With the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce at his disposal, Mahomes is set up for success. But after those two players, Mahomes is working this season with plenty of unproven weapons around him. Mahomes recently spoke about how those unproven players are progressing.
NFL
FanSided

NFL’s COVID gauntlet, Tua Tagovailoa struggles and more

On Wednesday, the NFL released a memo detailing the experience for unvaccinated players compared to those who are. It’s going to shape the season. It’s every NFL player’s choice to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. It’s also the NFL and NFLPA’s choice to make their lives as difficult as possible. For...
NFL
TexansDaily

Former Texans First-Round Pick Retires

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JUNE 4: KEVIN JOHNSON JOINS THE RETIREMENT PARTY: according to...
NFL

Bulldogs in the NFL: Matthew Stafford gets settled in Los Angeles

As the National Football League moves closer to its season, teams are wrapping up their mandatory OTA’s. The Red & Black takes a look at former Bulldogs and how they’re performing heading into training camp:. Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has already significantly impacted the Rams offense...
NFL

Watson saga far from over

Former Clemson quarterback did not get the news he wanted to hear on Friday. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson learned Friday that the attorney for the 22 women accusing him of sexual assault said he does not plan to settle “anytime soon.”. The plaintiffs’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, commented on his...