Last week, there was a report that Damian Lillard gave the Portland Trail Blazers an ultimatum if they didn’t get him an All-Star. If not, he wanted out of Portland, according to a league source. Yahoo Sports’ recent Chris Haynes released a report after it was announced that the Blazer had hired Chauncey Billups. According to Chris Haynes, the hiring came with a lot of pushback and raised questions about whether or not a championship roster could be built.