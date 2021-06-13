Survey Says Full Speed Ahead for Mobile Devices and Apps

Stephen Sondheim once noted that “art, in itself, is an attempt to bring order out of chaos.” However, practically speaking, many artists have so many facets to their careers that life feels more chaotic than organized. Whether you’re working in new media, digital photography, video, or traditional media like oil painting, in any given week you may need to be following up on leads for potential juried exhibitions, attempting to connect with gallery owners and curators, arranging for your artwork to be photographed, writing a new draft of your artist statement, figuring out the best platform for your website, trying to stay relevant on social media, paying bills, calling the plumber, and on, and on. Oh, and it would also be nice if you could carve out time to actually make the art that makes you an artist.