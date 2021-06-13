Cancel
New mysterious ‘fast radio bursts’ reveal secrets of the universe

By The Conversation
The Next Web
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 9, 2021, my colleagues and I announced the discovery of 535 fast radio bursts that we detected using the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment telescope (CHIME). Detected in 2018 and 2019, these bursts of radio waves last only milliseconds, come from far across the universe, and are enormously powerful – a typical event releases as much energy in a millisecond as the Sun does over many days.

