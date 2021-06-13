New mysterious ‘fast radio bursts’ reveal secrets of the universe

Watch the Northern Lights Time Laps in Glacier Bay National Park and protect the sky Aurora, or Northern Lights, can easily be described as the largest light show on Earth. Phenomena peculiar to high latitudes have given scientists awe and surprise for centuries. The mystery of the cause of the aurora has been speculated but unproven. The mystery of this great aurora has finally been solved. A group of physicists at the University of Iowa According to a newly published study, “the most brilliant aurora is produced by the powerful electromagnetic waves during a geomagnetic storm.” Has finally been proved. This light show, which we know as an aurora, reveals that this small group of electrons undergoes “resonance acceleration” due to the electric field of the Alfven wave. Just as surfers catch the waves and are continuously accelerated as surfers move along the waves, Greg Howes, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Iowa, said electronic. This idea of ​​”surfing” in an electric field was first introduced by Russian physicist Lev Landau in 1946 and was named Landau Damping. His theory is now proven. Scientists who reproduce aurora have for decades understood how aurora is most likely to be made, but for the first time now. We were able to simulate it in a large plasma equipment (LPD) laboratory. UCLA’s basic plasma science facility. Scientists used a 20-meter-long chamber to recreate the Earth’s magnetic field using UCLA’s LPD’s powerful magnetic field coil. Scientists have generated in the chamber a plasma similar to that that exists in space near Earth. ”Using a specially designed antenna, the garden hose was swiftly rocked up and down to allow the waves to travel. As you can see, we fired an Alfben wave on the machine. Horse, “said Howes. When they began to experience the electrons “surfing” along the waves, they used another special device to measure how they were getting energy from the waves. Experiments. Did not reproduce the colorful sparkle that appears in the sky, but “our measurements clearly match the predictions from computer simulations and mathematical calculations in the laboratory, and the electrons surfing in the Alfven wave, We have proven that we can accelerate the electrons that cause aurora (up to 45 million mph), “says Howes. Cosmic measurements and theories are important measurements that show that they actually explain the main ways aurora are generated, “said research co-author Craig Kletzing. Space scientists were excited to hear this news, said Patrick Korn, a scientist in NASA’s Solar Physics Division, “I was very excited! Examining theories and models of the space environment. It is very rare to see laboratory experiments that do. “The universe is too big to be easily simulated in the laboratory.” Understanding the electron acceleration mechanism that causes the aurora will be useful for many future studies. Said Mr. Korn. The electron acceleration mechanism verified in this project works elsewhere in the solar system, so it will have many applications in astrophysics, and also in space weather forecasts that NASA is very interested in. Will also be used, “said in an email to the CNN: A long way to go, predicting how strong each storm will be now that the theory of how illumination aurora is made has been proven There is still a long way to go. “Predicting the intensity of a particular geomagnetic storm.” Based on solar observations and measurements from spacecraft between the Earth and the Sun, it remains an unsolved challenge. ” Howes said in an email. Being 10,000 miles from the surface of the Earth, we must learn how to use spacecraft observations to predict the strength of Alfven waves, “he said. I added.