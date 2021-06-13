Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 91

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 8 days ago

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficult, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 91.

No. 91: Pete Stoyanovich's game-winning field goal vs. the New York Jets in 1992

Setting the stage: The 1992 season was successful one for the Dolphins and they went into their next-to-last game with a 9-5 record and needing two victories to capture the AFC East title. That 15th game of the season was a Sunday night battle against the New York Jets that didn't figure to be much of a problem considering the Jets were coming in with a 4-10 record. But the Dolphins actually found themselves trailing 17-10 with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a wild finish centered around kicker Pete Stoyanovich.

The play: Stoyanovich gave the Dolphins a 19-17 victory with a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds, but it was what happened before that made it so memorable. After Dan Marino connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass to Tony Martin, the Dolphins appeared poised to tie the score at 17-17 with a routine extra point, but Stoyanovich pushed the kick wide right. That's when the national television cameras caught Jets defensive coordinator Pete Carroll — yes, that Pete Carroll — on the sideline putting his right hand to his neck to show Stoyanovich had choked. Well, it was the Jets who choked, as they ran three straight running plays after returning the kickoff to the 14-yard line. After a 29-yard punt, the Dolphins began their final drive at the Jets 45 with 1:05 remaining. They then gained 26 yards to set up Stoyanovich's game-winning kick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
53
Followers
222
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Marino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Dolphin Digest#Afc East#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Enter Final Stage of Offseason

Monday marks the start of the third and final phase of the 2021 offseason program for the Miami Dolphins, and this one includes actual practices. The caveat, of course, is that contact is prohibited in the 10 OTA (Organized Team Activity) sessions the Dolphins are permitted, and the same goes for the three-day minicamp scheduled for June 15-17.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The Ingram Visit and Other Personnel Notes

The Miami Dolphins addressed their pass rush in the 2021 NFL draft when they selected Jaelan Phillips in the first round, but that doesn't mean they're done looking. The Dolphins hosted former Chargers first-round Melvin Ingram on a free agent visit Monday, per multiple reports and as first reported by Miami Herald beat reporter Adam Beasley.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Training Camp Details Coming Into Focus

One day after Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel indicated that the team's new practice facility at Hard Rock Stadium would be ready for the start of training camp, details emerged regarding the summer workouts. The NFL informed teams during a call Tuesday that, for all but three teams, players...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Flores Wednesday Morning OTA Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins opened their OTA practice to the media Wednesday, but before that took place head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session. Here were the highlights of Flores' media session:. -- The Dolphins plan on having their minicamp the week of June 14-16. -- Flores says he's been...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Backup QBs, Offseason Regret, Identity on Offense and Defense

Best Dolphins backup QB of all time? Earl? Mitchell? (Not counting Marino in ’83) Cool question. Let me start by saying I wouldn't consider Marino the backup in 1983 but rather the QB-in-waiting. That applies to Tua last year as well. As for the best, Earl Morrall absolutely deserves mention if only for his performance in 1972, though it shouldn't be forgotten that this was a team built on the running game and defense and the QB didn't have to do so much. My choice would fall to Don Strock not only because of longevity but also because he usually delivered, never more so than in the 1981 playoff classic against the Chargers. If that's not the greatest relief performance ever by a backup quarterback, I don't know what is.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Checking Out Brian Flores Odds

The Miami Dolphins are heading into their third season with Brian Flores as their head coach after making a dramatic turnaround from 5-11 to 10-6 last year. The question for 2021 obviously is whether the Dolphins can improve once again or whether they will take a step back, and betting odds offers some kind of glimpse as to what the perception from outsiders looks like when it comes to predicting which way the Dolphins will go.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Big Tua Questions, the O-line, Holland and More

After the first days of OTAs, how do you feel about the O-line? Many changes?. Well, let me first begin by saying that the Dolphins' media policy prevents us from telling you who was working at what spot, so when it comes to changes, can't say anything. Besides, based on recent history, it's entirely likely that different linemen will be working at different spots until the Dolphins settle on a starting five. I asked new O-line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre in a Zoom media session last week what makes Robert Hunt appealing at guard and his response was that it hasn't been determined where he'll line up. In regards to how I feel about the line, it's a group with an awful lot of young players and I think we have to say that the jury is still out on just how good a unit it can be. As a former NFL head coach (can't remember exactly who it was) used to say, potential means you haven't done it yet.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The X Factor in the Passing Game

Remember all that talk after the 2020 season about the Miami Dolphins and how big a need they had at wide receiver?. We're almost six months removed from that season finale at Buffalo and we now can make the argument that wide receiver now is the strongest position on the team when it comes to personnel. Yes, even ahead of cornerback, a position that features two of the highest-paid and best cover corners in the NFL in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and waived tackle Timon Parris. Eluemunor has played in 39 NFL games with 11 starts for New England (2019-20) and Baltimore (2017-18). He played in 12 games with eight starts for the Patriots in 2020 and was called for just one penalty. Eluemunor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (159th overall) by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

May Retrospective: Ranking the Biggest Dolphins Stories

The month of May began for the Miami Dolphins and the other 31 NFL teams with the last day of the 2021 draft and ended with Memorial Day. In between, the Dolphins began Phase III of the offseason program, which includes OTAs and the minicamp in June, and continued to tweak their roster in preparation for the 2021 regular season.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Rowe Ready for Waller Rematch

As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2021 offseason program, Eric Rowe finds himself with a new look and a partially different role in the secondary. And Rowe is also looking ahead to a Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders for some redemption after one of his few tough outings of 2020.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Is Parker Poised for a Bounce-Back Year?

Wide receiver DeVante Parker met with the South Florida media Wednesday and the first question right off the bat was about his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins adding Jaylen Waddle to the offense. Parker said he was excited about the addition of Waddle because it's another player who can help...
NFLUSA Today

CBS Sports tabs 1970s Miami Dolphins 9th best dynasty in NFL history

One of the most hotly contested debates in football each summer is which team can lay claim to the greatest individual team in the history of the game. With so may teams laying claim to the title of a “dynasty”, there are no shortage of teams who can assert themselves into that conversation. But amid the teams with a legitimate claim to a dynasty, which ones can successfully claim that title: the best dynasty in all of football?
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

'Uncle Mac' Getting Acclimated in Miami

Jason McCourty revealed Friday that he became known as Uncle Mac shortly after he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2017 in his ninth NFL season, and why can't help but think how long it will before he's Uncle Mac again in Miami. After all, McCourty became the oldest player on...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Plays that defined 2020: Week 17—Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

What if someone told you they had the audacity to miss a Buffalo Bills game? What if you could show them one play, and one play only, to recap the whole thing? What play would you choose? Welcome to Plays that defined 2020... Week 17: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Phillips Signs Rookie Contract

While they're wrapping up their OTAs this week, the Miami Dolphins have continued the process of getting their draft picks under contracts. The team announced Wednesday via Twitter it had signed first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, the 18th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft. The edge defender from the University...