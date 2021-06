Https://thefintechtimes.com/paysafe-are-we-reaching-a-tipping-point-for-crypto-as-a-payment-method/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Rossen-150x150.jpg?#. The value of cryptocurrencies has fluctuated nonstop over the pandemic. They have, for the most part, grown immensely in popularity, with 29% of all consumers, in a survey conducted by Skrill, saying that they are more familiar with crypto than 12 months ago. 47% of all consumers say they don’t know enough about cryptocurrencies to use them for payments currently and 24% would like to invest in crypto but don’t know which ones to buy.