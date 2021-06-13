10 Celebrities That Prove The Red Hair Color Trend Is Going Strong

It’s summertime and post-quarantine which means everyone wants to mix it up and you should try something new. There are two big hair trends this summer. One is dye-ing your hair a fun color! The other is how you style it.😉 The 90s/70s hairstyle is back and here to stay. It is fluffy and voluptuous. If you have both, now your really killing the game! I hope that you are adventurous enough to try a new color on your hair. It is so fun and freeing honestly. I highly recommend even adding highlights or just doing a minor change like going from dark brown to light brown. Hop on the bandwagon haha!