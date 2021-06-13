10 Celebrities That Prove The Red Hair Color Trend Is Going Strong
With a quick Google search, you’ll find that so many different celebrities have experimented with red hair over the last year and a half — including but not limited to A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Shakira, and Sophie Turner. Naturally, this means that red hair is officially trending for 2021, so if you’ve been considering changing up your color and aren’t opposed to going red, well, then you’ve come to just the right place.www.thezoereport.com