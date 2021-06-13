Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

10 Celebrities That Prove The Red Hair Color Trend Is Going Strong

thezoereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a quick Google search, you’ll find that so many different celebrities have experimented with red hair over the last year and a half — including but not limited to A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Shakira, and Sophie Turner. Naturally, this means that red hair is officially trending for 2021, so if you’ve been considering changing up your color and aren’t opposed to going red, well, then you’ve come to just the right place.

www.thezoereport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sarah Hyland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Color#Red Hair#Hair Products#Colombian#Sansa Stark#Ig Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swears By This Leave-In Conditioner For Soft Summer Hair

While celebs recommend products all the time, often they’re ones they are involved with somehow (and get paid for) or they’re ultra-expensive and out of reach. But when Hailey Bieber spilled her summer secrets to Vogue, we learned a few of her faves are actually accessible. Specifically, Bieber expressed her love for Davines OI All In One Milk, which is available on Amazon. Score.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Ciara Changed Her Hair Again, and This Time It’s Fiery Red

We're coming at you live with another Ciara hair update, because the more the merrier, right? On May 30th, the "Level Up" singer took to her 'gram to flaunt her new dark red hair color, and we're loving what we're seeing!. In an outdoor sophisticated-glam shoot, Ciara stared head-on into...
Hair Carevivaglammagazine.com

The Competing Tones Hair Color Trend Is Here to Reinvent Your Summer Highlights

As summer is approaching, we’re thinking of new and fun ways to spice up our look. Many highlighting techniques have come and gone, but the competing tones hair color is here to stay. Namely, this technique involves painting two opposite tones on sections of hair and blending them into each other. Instead of going from light to dark shades, these highlights create a gorgeous color melt that adds extra charm to any look. Don’t believe us? We have all the inspo you need! Check out our gallery below and discover which take on this trend will suit you best.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

As Angelina Jolie celebrates her birthday, we look back at her absolutely iconic hair and makeup looks across the years

From anti-establishment rebel to bona fide Hollywood glamazon and UN ambassador, we chart the mighty hair and beauty evolution of Angelina Jolie. From her now renowned slicked back French plait in Tomb Raider, to her signature feline flick on almost every red carpet, to her naturally plump and pillowy lips, Angelina Jolie never fails to make a lasting impression when it comes to beauty and it's safe to say that ever since she burst onto our screens in the 90s, she's has been a constant source of hair and makeup inspiration.
Hair CareAllure

These Color-Changing Hair Clips Are Making TikTok So Nostalgic

Butterfly-shaped claw hair clips and brightly-colored bubble ties are a staple of many childhoods, for those of us born in the '80s and later. And since folks love nostalgia, the hair accessories from our primary school days have been reappearing on store shelves and on social media, as people have been incorporating them into the hairstyles they wear now. Case in point: Del Sol's Color-Changing Hair Clips, which are enjoying a viral revival on Tiktok, thanks to user Kyanne Highfill.
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

Sophie Turner's Red Hair Is Back For Summer, & It Looks So Natural

Summer has only begun to heat up but judging by Sophie Turner’s latest hair transformation, it sure looks like winter is coming. Captured by paparazzi at a baseball game with husband Joe Jonas, the actor sported newly dyed red hair that instantly grabbed the attention of every Game of Thrones fan in the hemisphere. Relaxed and unbothered in a pair of rectangular resin sunglasses and an Atlanta Braves jacket, Sophie Turner’s red hair looked so natural, you’d think she was born with it. Of course, her near-decade playing one of the most memorable redheads in television history helps, too.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Are We Here for a Harry Styles Makeup Collection?

The beauty airwaves are alive with the news that Harry Styles is coming our with a makeup and fragrance collection soon According to reports Harry has allegedly filed a trademark under the “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” category. Harry’s name is listed as well as Emma Spring, his former personal assistant.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

17 hair colour trends that are going to be huge this summer

For most of us, 2021 has meant we've had to take a hiatus for the hair salon, but as restrictions begin to ease and life appears to be resuming, we're already planning which hair colours and trends to try this summer... Of course, our first port of call was Instagram...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Might Harry Styles’s New Beauty Line Look Like?

Harry Styles might be launching a beauty brand. Yes, you read that right. According to that fountain of all Styles-related knowledge @TheHarryNews, the style icon and “Watermelon Sugar” singer seems to be following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna, registering a new business with Companies House, the UK’s registrar of companies, on May 25.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Hair Carecollegecandy.com

Two Biggest Summer Hair Trends 2021

It’s summertime and post-quarantine which means everyone wants to mix it up and you should try something new. There are two big hair trends this summer. One is dye-ing your hair a fun color! The other is how you style it.😉 The 90s/70s hairstyle is back and here to stay. It is fluffy and voluptuous. If you have both, now your really killing the game! I hope that you are adventurous enough to try a new color on your hair. It is so fun and freeing honestly. I highly recommend even adding highlights or just doing a minor change like going from dark brown to light brown. Hop on the bandwagon haha!
Behind Viral Videosdebatepost.com

Hair Color: This Flattering Red Color Goes Viral on TikTok

The redhead It’s one of the hair dyes most irresistible that exist. There is something extremely special in this tonality that makes those who wear it stand out immediately and as it happens that there are few lucky ones who can say that it is their color natural, the rest we must look for other alternatives to achieve it. The positive side is that it is a possibility for everyone if we look for the one that best highlights our skin tone.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Wore The Same Look But Channeled Different Vibes

Attending an in-person event means you can celebrate in ways you haven't been able to for over a year — let's be honest, a Zoom cocktail hour just isn't the same. The downside though is that you’ll have to wear real outfits again (as opposed to a fancy shirt on top and sweats on the bottom for Zoom). If the idea of piecing together a going-out look feels daunting, first off, know that you're not alone. And secondly, remember you can always rely on a coordinating outfit. Case in point: the two-piece sets Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner wore when they celebrated Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou's birthday on June 8. Their nighttime looks coordinated to the point of being aesthetically pleasing, but weren’t too matchy-matchy, thus ensuring each supermodel stood out in her own fashion-forward way.