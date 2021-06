Disclaimer: This article is a tongue-in-cheek, fanciful look at the history of the Apple iCar – if it were to exist. Recently we ran a story on Apple’s ‘Project Titan’ which, is believed to be the tech giant’s foray into the auto industry, along with a hypothetical illustration of the iCar itself. This got us thinking: what would the history of the iCar look like if its evolution followed other popular Apple products, chiefly the iPhone, but also its Mac lineup? Curiously intrigued? Hold onto your beers, and let’s creatively crystal ball-gaze at what might have been…