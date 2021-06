What are some of the most unpredictable events in the Universe. How astronomers observe them without knowing when or where they will happen. Astronomical observations are usually planned months in advance, which is not a problem as most celestial objects remain unchanged for millions if not billions of years. But certain astronomical phenomena can occur unexpectedly on timescales of just days –– sometimes even minutes. To learn how we can deal with these sudden events we have talked to three astronomers who study some of the most unpredictable phenomena in the Universe.