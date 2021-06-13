King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary – Deborah M. Kenel, 71, West Point

Deborah “Debbie” Maie Kenel, 71 of West Point, went to meet Jesus on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 1, 1949 in Keokuk to Glen C. and ElsieLee Helmick VanPelt. Debbie was a 1967 graduate of Central Lee High School. On November 30, 1968 she married Daniel Joseph Kenel in Fort Madison. They began their married life in California as Danny served in the Marines. She was very proud of him and loved being a Marine wife. Debbie worked as a waitress for local establishments and retired in 2007 from the Fort Colony Restaurant. Debbie was an Iowa Hawkeye and St. Louis Cardinal fan. Throughout her years of work she developed many longtime friendships. She loved Christmas time, going to Estes Park and ice cream. Debbie adored her family, especially her grandchildren; she never missed an activity they were involved in. She was the most loving Wife, Mom, Nana and Great Nana.