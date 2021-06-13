Betty Kilbourn: Resident of Henry County for 100 Years – Empty Nest by Curt Swarm

She doesn’t look a day over 80, but Betty Kilbourn, a resident of the Van Vorhies Haus, a retirement home in Mt. Pleasant, will be 100 years young on Wednesday, June 16th. The residents and staff of the Van Vorhies Haus call her “Beppy” because there was another Betty in the home when she moved in two-and-a-half years ago. But don’t call her Beppy if you don’t live or work there. She will correct you.