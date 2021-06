Is there anyone not surprised Nate Diaz was able to find a way to negotiate for his non-title contest with Leon Edwards to be a five-round fight? Oh, and it isn’t the main event either, making this contest a first in UFC history. In fact, it could be argued in advance that contest will be the most impactful one on this card, even ahead of the two title fights. That’s because Diaz may very well have opened the floodgates.