2021 TIMES-TRIBUNE BOYS TRACK AND FIELD ALL-REGION TEAM
Won a bronze medal in the 100 with a time of 11.00 seconds and a bronze medal in the 200 in 22.21 seconds at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... District 2 Class 2A Champion in the 200 (22.50). ... Won a silver medal in the 100 (11.14) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Set school records in the 100 (10.99) and the 200 (22.00) with both leading the LTC this spring. ... Led Cavaliers to second-place team finish at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Lackawanna Track Conference Division I-II all-star.