Netherlands vs. Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch Euro 2020 Group Stage (Sun., June 13)

It’s a meeting of two of European soccer’s superpowers as France and Germany face off in group stage play in the first round of Euro 2020. These teams last faced off in this tournament in the Euro 2016 semifinals, which France won 2-0. France comes in as the reigning World Cup champions and features a loaded front line, including Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, with Benzema rejoining the national squad after a prolonged absence following a fallout with manager Didier Deschamps. Germany, on the other hand, will be looking for a bit of revenge in this matchup, but comes in with a lack of experience in this tournament. No active German player has scored in a European Championship match, including Thomas Müller. Elsewhere for the German squad Serge Gnabry and Toni Kroos are expected to make an impact with Leon Goretzka expected to play coming off of injury.