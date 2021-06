Originally Posted On: Editor’s Pick: Hottest Gummies of 2021 – LA Weekly. Not all CBD gummies are created equal. And we are grateful. Without a doubt, CBD in gummy form is one of the best things to happen to alternative wellness. Easy to eat, discreet to carry, and simple to dose, this form of medicinal imbibing is one of our favorites. But as we’ve been testing and trying just about every CBD gummy on the market we’ve come to discover that it’s absolutely true that not all CBD gummies are the same. When it comes to effectiveness, purity, and flavor, you want to ensure that what you’re eating is the best of the best.