Lego's Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Is Full Size and Made of 400,000 Pieces

By Sebastian Blanco
CAR AND DRIVER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA promotional life-size version of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is made with 400,000 Lego elements. Lego used just 154 different pieces to make the Sián, including 20 unique components. The model uses a special UV coating paint to match the look of the commercially available Sián set Lego released...

www.caranddriver.com
