Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Outlook Based on Stock Prediction Algorithm: Returns up to 22.43% in 3 Days

iknowfirst.com
 9 days ago

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Days (6/6/21 – 6/10/21) Several predictions in this 3 Days forecast saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 7 out 10 stock movements. The top performing prediction from this package was DTEA with a return of 22.43%. Further notable returns came from EDN and MVIS at 16.51% and 11.51%, respectively. The package saw an overall yield of 5.85% versus the S&P 500’s return of 0.22% implying a market premium of 5.63%.

iknowfirst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algorithms#Predictability#Peg#Dtea#Mvis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Stocks To Buy Based on AI: Returns up to 118.29% in 1 Year

This top S&P 500 stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the whole S&P 500 (See S&P 500 Companies Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best S&P 500 Companies stocks to buy:. Top 10 S&P 500 stocks for...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 139.37% in 1 Year

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Automotive Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 242.94% in 1 Year

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Medicine Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 10.48% in 14 Days

The Medicine Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to buy in the Medicine Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best medicine stocks to trade:. Top 10 Medicine stocks for the long position. Top 10...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Consumer Staples Stocks Based on Big Data: Returns up to 357.57% in 1 Year

The Consumer Staples Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole Consumer Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the long position. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the short position. Package...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Hedge Fund Stocks Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 83.7% in 3 Days

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Stock Market Forecast Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 1359.63% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (6/19/20 – 6/20/21) During the 1 Year forecasted period several picks in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 9 out 10 returns. The highest trade return came from NTZ, at 1359.63%. Further notable returns came from KIRK and MIK at 1023.2% and 220.73%, respectively. The package’s overall average return was 308.35%, providing investors with a 274.61% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 33.74% during the same period.
Industryiknowfirst.com

Commodity Outlook Based on Big Data: Returns up to 102.48% in 1 Year

This Commodities Package is designed for investors who need commodity recommendations to find the best performing commodities in the industry. It includes 20 Commodity Outlook with bullish or bearish signals indicating which are best to buy:. Top 10 commodities for the long position. Top 10 commodities for the short position.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Top Pharma Stocks Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 30.46% in 14 Days

This stock forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best stocks for the whole Pharmaceutical sector (see Pharma Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best pharmaceutical stocks to trade:. Top 10 Pharmaceutical stocks for the long position.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best High Short Interest Stocks Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 78.4% in 1 Month

The High Short Interest Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for stocks with high short interest that are often very volatile and well known for making explosive upside moves (known as a short squeeze). Such stocks have prices that can potentially move up very quickly as traders with open short positions move to cover. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 191.45% in 1 Year

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals: