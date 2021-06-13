Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top High Short Interest Stocks Based on Artificial Intelligence: Returns up to 89.39% in 1 Month

iknowfirst.com
 9 days ago

The High Short Interest Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for stocks with high short interest that are often very volatile and well known for making explosive upside moves (known as a short squeeze). Such stocks have prices that can potentially move up very quickly as traders with open short positions move to cover. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:

iknowfirst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Package Name#Wkhs#Gtt#The S P 500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Stocks To Buy Based on AI: Returns up to 118.29% in 1 Year

This top S&P 500 stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the whole S&P 500 (See S&P 500 Companies Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best S&P 500 Companies stocks to buy:. Top 10 S&P 500 stocks for...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 139.37% in 1 Year

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Stock Market Opportunities at Coronavirus Times Based on Predictive Analytics: Returns up to 259.12% in 1 Year

This Coronavirus Stock Market Forecast identifies the most affected stocks in negative way while also highlighting the opportunities arising in the stock market during these extraordinary market situation. The package covers the assets that may be affected by the coronavirus with the biggest financial exposures and it includes assets such as gold and relevant commodities, biotech companies’ stocks, pharmaceutical companies’ stocks, semiconductors and technological sectors stocks and more.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Top Stocks to Buy Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 254.29% in 14 Days

This forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks to buy divided into four main categories:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Hedge Fund Stocks Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 83.7% in 3 Days

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Stock Market Forecast Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 1429.82% in 1 Year

This stock market forecast is part of the World Indices Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine our world indices forecast by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full World Indices Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 indices with bullish and bearish signals:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Medicine Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 10.48% in 14 Days

The Medicine Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to buy in the Medicine Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best medicine stocks to trade:. Top 10 Medicine stocks for the long position. Top 10...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Consumer Staples Stocks Based on Big Data: Returns up to 357.57% in 1 Year

The Consumer Staples Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole Consumer Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the long position. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the short position. Package...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Automotive Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 242.94% in 1 Year

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
Industryiknowfirst.com

Commodity Outlook Based on Big Data: Returns up to 102.48% in 1 Year

This Commodities Package is designed for investors who need commodity recommendations to find the best performing commodities in the industry. It includes 20 Commodity Outlook with bullish or bearish signals indicating which are best to buy:. Top 10 commodities for the long position. Top 10 commodities for the short position.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Trade Ideas Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 71.11% in 3 Months

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Months (3/17/21 – 6/17/21) For this 3 Months forecast the algorithm had successfully predicted 7 out of 10 movements. The top-performing prediction in this forecast was DDS, which registered a return of 71.11%. BGFV and HNRG saw outstanding returns of 68.46% and 33.68%. The package saw an overall yield of 19.43% versus the S&P 500’s return of 6.54% implying a market premium of 12.89%.