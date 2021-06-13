Cancel
Day to Remeber: John Stark baseball wins first title in program history

Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday’s graduation ceremonies at John Stark Regional High, certain boys were all wearing the same thing beneath their gowns – Stark baseball jerseys. After they got their diplomas in the morning, the already-dressed Generals went to the Division II baseball championship in the afternoon for the first final appearance in program history. They made the most of it, scoring six runs in the second inning on their way to a 10-3 win against St. Thomas.

