Day to Remeber: John Stark baseball wins first title in program history

It was a grueling two hours of score watching as the KML Boys Golf team wondered if their score of 330 (season best) be enough to finish 1st or 2nd and qualify them for the state tournament. The schools to beat all came from the Chargers regional in which they placed 4th last week at Fire Ridge. Because of the 4th place finish, the team had the early tee times for Sectionals which meant they got to post the score that Grafton, USM, and Sheboygan Falls would all try to beat.